BJP MPs hit out at AAP over unauthorised colonies, AAP says no time for blame game

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 21:15 IST

New Delhi

Gearing up for the assembly elections scheduled next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday has hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi for delaying the regularisation process of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, along with other MPs from Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel held a press conference and alleged that the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has “betrayed” the residents of unauthorised colonies by delaying the regulation process for nearly five years.

“In its 70-point election manifesto, the AAP had promised regularisation of unauthorised colonies. It is point number 56 in their manifesto. But they have done nothing in this regard,” Vardhan said from the dais which had all seven Delhi Lok Sabha MPs.

“There were three to four things that the Delhi government was required to do for regularisation as per regulations of 2008. The AAP government did not fulfil its responsibilities -- delineation of colonies, constitution of a committee to confer titles, fixing charges and fees -- despite being in power for five years,” Vardhan said.

The BJP hit out at both the Congress and the AAP for “misleading” the people of Delhi on this issue. “Both the Congress and the AAP have done nothing on this issue. They have always raised the issues during elections to garner the support of people,” said Vardhan.

He added, “The Congress gave provisional certificates to unauthorised colonies. Of the 895 colonies, 312 are on private land. But the AAP government couldn’t even regularise these colonies. Our housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been repeatedly writing to the Delhi CM on this issue. But they have been delaying it.”

The Chandni Chowk MP said that it was the BJP government which had initiated the process to give benefit to people living in these colonies. The BJP-led Centre had formed a committee under the Delhi L-G Anil Baijal in March this year to recommend the process for giving ownership rights to people living in 1,797 unauthorised colonies.

Reacting to BJP’s allegations, the ruling AAP said this is not the time to indulge in blame game and all efforts of all concerned governments/stakeholders should be to ensure that unauthorised colonies are regularised.

“The AAP has no problem in BJP claiming credit for this important issue….We appeal to the BJP-led central government that it should immediately approve the decision taken by the Delhi Cabinet in November 2015 for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies, and the recommendations sent by the Delhi government last month on the draft cabinet note. This will enable the Delhi government to immediately begin process of registering the properties in the names of property owners,” said the AAP in a written statement.

The Congress hit out at both AAP and BJP for misleading people of Delhi. “It was our government which for the first time thought about the people living in these colonies. The two parties have only indulged in a blame game and done nothing at all. If they had the will, then they would have initiated the regularisation process long back,” said Haroon Yusuf, Delhi Congress working president.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 21:15 IST