BJP names Gautam, Jhangra for Rajya Sabha from Haryana

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:13 IST

CHANDIGARH: The BJP on Thursday released its second list for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 26 and named its national vice-president Dushyant Gautam and backward community leader Ram Chandra Jhangra from Haryana.

While two Rajya Sabha vacancies are occurring due to the resignation of the BJP’s Ram Kumar Kashyap and the expiry of the term of Congress leader Kumari Selja on April 9, a third vacancy from Haryana has arisen following the resignation of former Union minister Birender Singh.

Kashyap resigned from the Upper House last year to get a BJP ticket from the Indri assembly constituency and is now an MLA.

The party is yet to announce its nominee for the byelection arising out of the resignation of Birender Singh.

Considering the 40 assembly seats won by the ruling BJP and 31 by opposition Congress, the two should be easily able to elect one MP each. Both the BJP and Congress will need 31 single transferable votes to elect an MP.

The Congress is expected to get support from Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, who recently withdrew his support to the BJP-JJP government.

The fate of the third seat up for a bypoll is a foregone conclusion as the BJP with 40 votes will clinch it. A separate ballot paper will be used for the byelection.

There are five Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana. According to the Election Commission schedule, the last date for making the nomination is March 13. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 16 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 18.

Polling and counting of votes will be on March 26.

The EC has directed that for the purpose of marking preference on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-fixed specification, provided by the returning officer, shall be used.