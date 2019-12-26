e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cities / BJP names poll management panel

BJP names poll management panel

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

With the Delhi assembly polls heading nearer, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit on Thursday appointed its Election Management Committee. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari will be the overall in-charge of the elections.

The committee will be headed by BJP’s national secretary Tarun Chugh, who is co in-charge of Delhi BJP, and former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and state unit vice-president Rajiv Babbar as co-in-charge.

The committee will oversee the preparations and the campaigns for the upcoming assembly elections. Assembly elections are likely to be conducted early next year in Delhi.

The committee members were appointed by the centre leadership represented by national organizational general secretary BL Santosh. The central leadership has given the key responsibility of preparing the manifesto to union health minister Harsh Vardhan and leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta. The manifesto committee also has the rebel Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra and rebel Congress leader Rajkumar Chauhan, both had joined the saffron party just ahead of Lok Sabha polls this year.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel will head the creative campaign section of the committee.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Tiwari had a meeting with the “pravasi workers” of the where he exhorted that for winning election in Delhi they will have to expose the failures of AAP before the people.

“Delhi Government has completely failed in fulfilling the election promises. In the Lok Sabha elections, we had won in 12,000 booths out of 13,750 Booths and during corporation elections we had won 9000 booths. This shows that only BJP can accelerate the pace of development in Delhi,” Tiwari said.

top news
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities