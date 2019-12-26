BJP names poll management panel

cities

New Delhi

With the Delhi assembly polls heading nearer, Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit on Thursday appointed its Election Management Committee. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari will be the overall in-charge of the elections.

The committee will be headed by BJP’s national secretary Tarun Chugh, who is co in-charge of Delhi BJP, and former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and state unit vice-president Rajiv Babbar as co-in-charge.

The committee will oversee the preparations and the campaigns for the upcoming assembly elections. Assembly elections are likely to be conducted early next year in Delhi.

The committee members were appointed by the centre leadership represented by national organizational general secretary BL Santosh. The central leadership has given the key responsibility of preparing the manifesto to union health minister Harsh Vardhan and leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta. The manifesto committee also has the rebel Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra and rebel Congress leader Rajkumar Chauhan, both had joined the saffron party just ahead of Lok Sabha polls this year.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel will head the creative campaign section of the committee.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Tiwari had a meeting with the “pravasi workers” of the where he exhorted that for winning election in Delhi they will have to expose the failures of AAP before the people.

“Delhi Government has completely failed in fulfilling the election promises. In the Lok Sabha elections, we had won in 12,000 booths out of 13,750 Booths and during corporation elections we had won 9000 booths. This shows that only BJP can accelerate the pace of development in Delhi,” Tiwari said.