BJP raking up Gupkar, Pak issues to hide own failures: J&K Congress

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:29 IST

The Congress here on Thursday decried attempts by the BJP to divert the attention of voters from real issues to hide its own failures on various fronts in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here, JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma along with former minister Raman Bhalla flayed the saffron party for betraying the mandate of Jammu by raking up only Gupkar alliance and Pakistan issues instead of discussing failure in providing jobs, depriving the youth and businessmen of 4G mobile internet services for over a year, snatching land rights and statehood.

“Instead of addressing the real issues, BJP’s top leaders are indulging in vilification campaign against opponents, ignoring the fundamental fact that participation of all mainstream forces is a direct answer to Pakistan and the gun culture sponsored by it. Such utterances of the top ruling party leaders are highly irresponsible and create hatred and division in the society,” said Sharma.

Challenging the BJP to seek votes on its performance and arbitrary decisions in J&K, the Congress leaders said that people would not get hoodwinked by the false promises of the ruling party regarding jobs security and land protection.

The senior Congress leaders questioned BJP for its continued alliance with the parties of Gupkar declaration in the Kargil Hill Council. They alleged that BJP leaders were emotionally exploiting voters in Jammu for electoral gains by raking up such issues against their present allies in Kargil, which speaks of the BJP’s politics of deception and falsehood.

They also appealed to the people to reject the parties and candidates who are out to divide the voters to the advantage of BJP.