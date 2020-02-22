e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / BJP’s dilemma for RS elections: Sanjay Kakade or Udayanraje Bhosale

BJP’s dilemma for RS elections: Sanjay Kakade or Udayanraje Bhosale

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Elections for Rajya Sabha’s seven seats from Maharashtra could turn into a headache for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the number of aspirants outnumbers the seats party can win.

The tenure of seven Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra will be ending by April 2020 for which elections are scheduled.

With 105 members in the assembly, BJP can smoothly win three seats while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena are likely to win three seats and can put up fourth candidate for the seventh seat.

Sanjay Kakade, a sitting MP and associate member of BJP, has once again staked his claim for nomination saying he has helped the party win civic and assembly polls. Kakade’s remarks came amid speculations that the BJP may consider Udayanraje Bhosale for Rajya Sabha as he lost Lok Sabha bypolls in November last year after switching over to the BJP from NCP.

Kakade while addressing a press conference in Pune said, “Looking at my contribution as an associate member to the party during the assembly polls, I am sure I will once again be re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.”

The Pune-based businessman also took a dig at Bhosale and said, “I feel the BJP will not be in a hurry to make him (Bhosale) Rajya Sabha MP. He has no contribution to the party except resigning (from the NCP), joining the BJP and losing the bypoll. He could not even get other (BJP) candidates elected from his district except his (cousin) brother (Shivendra Raje Bhosale).”

top news
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Nationalism being misused to construct ‘militant’ idea of India: Manmohan Singh
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Sinister trend by populist elements to influence court verdicts, says Law Minister
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
‘No Left, no Right’: Tigmanshu Dhulia says India only needs good governance
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
Funny how perceptions change: Ishant slams Bumrah’s critics
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities