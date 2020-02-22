BJP’s dilemma for RS elections: Sanjay Kakade or Udayanraje Bhosale

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:24 IST

PUNE Elections for Rajya Sabha’s seven seats from Maharashtra could turn into a headache for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the number of aspirants outnumbers the seats party can win.

The tenure of seven Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra will be ending by April 2020 for which elections are scheduled.

With 105 members in the assembly, BJP can smoothly win three seats while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena are likely to win three seats and can put up fourth candidate for the seventh seat.

Sanjay Kakade, a sitting MP and associate member of BJP, has once again staked his claim for nomination saying he has helped the party win civic and assembly polls. Kakade’s remarks came amid speculations that the BJP may consider Udayanraje Bhosale for Rajya Sabha as he lost Lok Sabha bypolls in November last year after switching over to the BJP from NCP.

Kakade while addressing a press conference in Pune said, “Looking at my contribution as an associate member to the party during the assembly polls, I am sure I will once again be re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.”

The Pune-based businessman also took a dig at Bhosale and said, “I feel the BJP will not be in a hurry to make him (Bhosale) Rajya Sabha MP. He has no contribution to the party except resigning (from the NCP), joining the BJP and losing the bypoll. He could not even get other (BJP) candidates elected from his district except his (cousin) brother (Shivendra Raje Bhosale).”