BJP’s dist youth wing chief thrashes Dalit youth, booked

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 23:32 IST

Hisar police on Wednesday booked the district president of BJP’s youth wing for allegedly thrashing a Dalit youth, reportedly for entering and paying obeisance at a local temple.

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against Arun Dutt Sharma for beating up Subhash Chander and using abusive language.

Chander in his complaint to the police claimed that he was coming to Hisar on Wednesday and had gone to a temple near Mirjapur village.

“When I was coming out of the temple, district president of BJP’s youth wing Arun Dutt Sharma, who was standing there, thrashed me and hurled abuses on me for entering the temple,” he told the police.

“I managed to escape from the spot and approached the police,” he added.

The FIR against Dutt has been registered under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police said a probe has been launched in the matter.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added.