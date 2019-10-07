BJP’s performance in Pune: Announce, finance, and then? Once bitten, twice shy on execution

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:10 IST

Pune Five years ago, when the then legislative assembly candidates, who were later elected legislators from eight assembly segments in Pune, came to seek votes, one thing palpable in their language was the word - development.

These MLAs and the party they represent had assured Pune of “overall development of the city”, though in reality, it has only partially worked as promised.

2014 was the watershed moment for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as it bagged all eight seats, recording unprecedented victory in the city.

Despite complete control of power at centre and state followed by an unprecedented win in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), BJP, according to activists and experts, have not been able to improve basic issues faced by Punekars on day-to-day basis.

On the other hand, the BJP can be credited with major infrastructure projects such as the Metro, ring road and flyovers, besides contributing to the Smart City initiatives.

On two other key parameters – transparency and accountability – BJP’s performance was even worse, claim leaders of the opposition NCP and Congress.

Improving transportation in Pune should have been one of the top priorities. Publbuses were to offer relief respite from gruelling commutation as long queues often usurp empty space on streets. Instead, these buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) added to the traffic woes with frequent breakdown, irregular service and the overall poor condition of fleet.

“Public bus transport in Pune has gone from bad to worse. The BJP did not do much for four-and-a-half years and when its term was about to end, they brought in a few new buses,” said Vivek Velankar, RTI activist.

To solve transportation, BJP did push the Metro rail project, work for which is underway.

The three Metro lines: Swargate - Chinchwad; Vanaz - Ramwadi; and Hinjewadi - Shivajinagar, may not be the panacea for the city’s transport worries though it will offer great help for commuters wanting to travel from outer areas to the business hubs.

The state, with the help of the centre and the PMC is also planning a 30-km long High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) or inner ring road; though costs have been allegedly under-estimated, based on bids that have come in, ensuring there iss no delay to the project, originally planned 20 years ago, is the key challenge.

The outer ring road, another 128-km long project that will allow heavy vehicles to bypass city’s traffic, has been approved with money sanctioned for it. However, land acquisition is likely to be a hurdle for this project just as it is causing problems in proposed international airport at Purandar.

Approved in 2015, Purandar airport, once complete will help in decongestion of Mumbai airport and cater to growing need of international flyers from city and western Maharashtra.

“There are multiple infrastructure projects this government has undertaken in Pune. However, there is a need for expedition as any delay will only escalate the cost,” said Mahesh Zagade, retired bureaucrat.

Zagade was PMC commissioner as well as first PMRDA chief when the planning and development authority was constituted by the Devendra Fadnavis in 2015.

On the garbage and water front, the BJP has done a half-completed job. While PMC, which is controlled by BJP, has erected 25 garbage processing units, none are functioning to capacity. As a result of which only 50 per cent of the garbage is being processed, while the rest is dumped at Phursungi where residents are opposed to such move for a long.

For its ambitious 24x7 water scheme, the BJP earned praise after the civic body generated Rs 200 crore through municipal bonds. The project promises to provide equitable water supply across the city. However re-tendering of bids and subsequent the delay has further delayed the project.

“The BJP beat the drums after raising Rs 200 crore. However, allegations of escalated costs forced the civic body to re-tender, leading to delay. The entire episode also symbolises BJP’s working style, which is without transparency and accountability,” said Ramesh Bagwe, city unit chief of Congress.

Be it 24x7 water scheme, Katraj-Kondhwa road or HCMTR, controversies galloped aplenty. For the first two schemes, the BJP-controlled PMC had to seek bids more than once while for HCMTR overpriced bids have come.

“Whenever major projects came, there was pressure from the top to grant contracts to certain firms. This is how BJP wanted to be transparent and accountable,” quipped NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade.

The city which takes pride in its history that traces back to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, has many other problems such as redevelopment of old wadas, which the BJP government has still to work on. Nor has the party done anything so that PMC signs a fresh agreement with state government for increased quota of water that will ensure no water cuts even during summer.

