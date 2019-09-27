BJP sends legal notice to Kejriwal, Bhardwaj for NRC comments

cities

The Delhi BJP on Friday sent legal notices to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj for their comments against its chief Manoj Tiwari on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue.

The notice stated that the BJP leaders had been demanding NRC in Delhi to “check” Rohingyas and people from other countries living illegally in the city.

Kejriwal had on Wednesday said that Tiwari, who has been seeking NRC in Delhi, will be the first to leave the national capital if such a list was compiled.

The notices, sent by Delhi BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi, on behalf of Tiwari, also threatened Kejriwal and Bharadwaj of civil and criminal action if they failed to apologise within the next two days.

On Thursday, BJP workers had staged a massive demonstration near Kejriwal’s residence and a police complaint was also lodged against Kejriwal and Bharadwaj, alleging that their statements concerning the NRC may create a law and order situation in Delhi.

The BJP had accused Kejriwal and Bharadwaj of “spreading misinformation” that people from UP, Bihar and Odisha will be evicted if NRC is implemented in the national capital.

The notice also quoted a tweet by Bharadwaj on September 25 where he said in Hindi: “Manoj Tiwari ji people from UP, Rajasthan, Odisha and Bihar come to Delhi for employment, they are not thieves, they are equal partners in Delhi’s development. If NRC is implemented in Delhi they will have to leave Delhi. Why are you against them?”

“The statement made is mischievous…You are hereby called upon to apologise and publish your apology in at least two leading newspapers within two days from the receipt of this legal notice,” the notice read.

Reacting to the development, an AAP spokesperson said that it is a legal matter and they would be respond accordingly.

