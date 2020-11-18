e-paper
Home / Cities / BKU activists hold protest against Centre’s farm laws

BKU activists hold protest against Centre’s farm laws

The activists also raised anti-government slogans.

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
BKU activists protesting outside the DC office in mini secretariat in Ludhiana, on Wednesday.
BKU activists protesting outside the DC office in mini secretariat in Ludhiana, on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

After closing down the grocery store of a private retail giant in various parts of Ludhiana, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Ugraha) on Wednesday held a protest outside the deputy commissioner office in mini secretariat against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.

District general secretary of the union Saudagar Singh Ghudani said that today’s protest was part of statewide agitation announced by BKU.

“As the Centre is not bothered about farmers, we have decided to intensify our agitation. The BJP government is trying to bully farmers by stopping the freight trains. If the government is adamant, then we will also not budge from our stand,” said Ghudani.

The activists also raised anti-government slogans.

Earlier, BKU Ugraha had shut down fuel stations, retail and grocery outlets of cooperate firms. Besides, they had also staged a protest outside the house of BJP Kisan Morcha’s president Bikram Singh Cheema in Payal.

