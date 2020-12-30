e-paper
Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Black magic: Duo dupe senior citizen of Rs 20.90L

Black magic: Duo dupe senior citizen of Rs 20.90L

cities Updated: Dec 30, 2019 22:17 IST
Pune The Alankar police on Saturday lodged a case of cheating against a couple for duping a senior citizen of Rs 20.90 lakh on the pretext of performing black magic.

The accused have been identified as Vedika and Veer while the victim has been identified as Varsha Ranade, 69. The complaint was filed by the victim’s son Pushkar Sharad Ranade, 45, who lives in the US. The victim, a widow, is a resident of Navsahyadri Society in Karvenagar.

According to the complaint, the victim who resided alone was befriended by a woman named Vedika. In September, the accused requested Varsha to allow her to conduct dance classes and run her office from the latter’s house to which Varsha agreed.

On September 10, Vedika and her boyfriend Veer came to the victim’s house stating they wanted to perform a ritual in the house to ward off evil. Accordingly, the next day Vedika, Veer and two others came to the house and carried out the ritual much to the victim’s dismay.

The duo then proceeded to harass Varsha claiming that her son would die if she didn’t let them complete the rituals. In the midst of this, the accused siphoned of Rs 20.90 lakh in the form of cash they made the victim withdraw and through cheque that Varsha unwillingly signed.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Alankar police station. No arrests have been made so far.

