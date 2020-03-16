Blue line services affected for five hours

cities

New Delhi: Train services on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC’s) Blue Line for over five hours on Monday, as a portion of the signal cable was stolen between Dwarka sector 9 and sector 10 stations. Relaying the cable took time, which led to the disruption in services.

According to DMRC spokesperson, “Some miscreants cut and stole these signalling cables on the Up section of Blue Line (going towards Dwarka Sec-21) between Dwarka Sec-9 and Dwarka Sec-10 stations. This resulted in multiple track circuit drop (signalling issue) in this section restricting trains to move in manual mode with limited speed of up to 25KMPH only.”

According to the DMRC, a 25-m long section of the signal cable was stolen on Monday, while around 13m on the other track was damaged.The repair work led to bunching of trains during peak hours and delay on the Dwarka-Dwarka sector 21 section. The DMRC spokesperson said, “The entire relaying/repair of cable work was completed by 11:30 am and subsequently, the normal movement was restored on the affected section.”

The official added, “The theft of these cables is a matter of grave concern for the DMRC which it has been facing for quite some time now. The miscreants, despite all the preventive measures put in place by DMRC, somehow manage to enter the premises putting their lives at risk to steal these cables for petty gains.”

In the past too, such incidents have been reported and DMRC had lodged FIRs in such cases. “However, in recent times such incidents have witnessed a spurt with 14-15 such cases reported on Airport Line alone in the month of February 2020,” the official said

“I have been stuck in metro for past 45 min while covering distance from dwarka mor to sec 9 and still at sec 12...kindly update @OfficialDMRC,” tweeted Shailendra Raina, a metro user saying that ideally it takes 15 minutes.