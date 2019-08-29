Bodies of 2 toddler found floating in Sangrur village pond

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:16 IST

Bodies of two children, both three-year-old, were found in a pond in Banbouri village, around 30km from district headquarters, near Dhuri town on Wednesday morning. The children had been reported missing since Tuesday noon and the families, who are gypsies and have been staying near the pond in temporary shacks for the past year or so, had informed the police about the disappearance on Tuesday night late. The victims are Rajwinder Singh, alias Mani, and Joban.

“The children were used to playing near the pond. We never expected that they could drown in the pond. The police also searched for the boys, but eventually the bodies were recovered,” said Makhan Singh, Joban’s father. “Joban was my youngest child and he is survived by a brother and a sister. Rajwinder was my sister’s son and was the only boy of four siblings,” he added. The bodies were brought to the Dhuri civil hospital and were handed over to family members after post-mortem. The families cremated the bodies in the evening.

“Police have started inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” said Dhuri deputy superintendent of police, Rashpal Singh.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 01:16 IST