Body found in Ludhiana village: Victim was strangled to death, reveals postmortem report

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:49 IST

The Dehlon police booked an unidentified accused for murder on Thursday after the postmortem report of the body found in fields revealed that the victim was strangulated to death.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Gurdeep Singh, a farmer of Gill village.

He said that he had found the body of a man in his fields on October 1. The Dehlon police had then initiated inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on October 5.

They received the autopsy report of the victim on Wednesday which revealed that he had died due to strangulation.

Dehlon station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Manjit Kaur said, “It is suspected that two or more people were involved in the crime.”

She added that prima facie, it appeared that the victim was killed somewhere else and the body was dumped at Gurdeep’s fields.

The police have made announcements in the surrounding areas for the victim’s identification.

The FIR has been regsitered under Sections 302 (murder), 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 22:48 IST