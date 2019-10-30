e-paper
Body found near rail track in Mohali, suicide suspected

Gursewak Singh had left home on Monday and the scooter was parked near the tracks where his body was found.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A borrowed Honda Activa scooter helped in the identification of a resident of Bakarpur, Sohana, whose body was found on the railway track in Sector 82 on Monday night , in what the Government Railway Police (GRP) say is a case of suicide.

Gursewak Singh had left home on Monday and the scooter was parked near the tracks where his body was found. Its registration number was traced to a person who had sold the vehicle to another man, who said Gursewak had borrowed the scooter from him.

GRP Kharar said he had been run over by the Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Superfast Train on Monday night. No identification documents or suicide note was found. A piece of paper near the body was completely shredded.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Phase 6, and postmortem will be done on Wednesday after the arrival of Gursewak’s family members.

