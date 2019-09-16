Body of man found hanging in Noida stadium, cops recover suicide note

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 19:04 IST

Noida: The body of a 25-year-old Bulandshahr man was found hanging from a tree in Noida stadium on Monday morning. A suicide note was recovered from his possession and his body was brought down and sent for an autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Chaudhary, a resident of Nithari village. Police suspect that he had financial troubles which pushed him to end his life.

A security guard found the body hanging from a tree near gate number 2 of the Noida stadium. “It was around 8.15am when we came across the body. We don’t remember seeing him go in. He could have entered from any gate, but we immediately called the police when we saw the body,” a security guard said, on the condition of anonymity.

“We got a call on the police helpline in the morning after which a team was sent to the spot. They got his body down from the tree and sent it for an autopsy. His family was informed about the incident,” Piyush Kumar Singh, circle officer 2, said.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the victim. “It seems that he had borrowed ₹20,000 from a local lender some time ago and was unable to return it. The lender had been asking for the money and it seems that the burden of debts pushed him to end his life,” Ramphal, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said.

He said so far, the family has not filed any complaint and a case will be registered once they do. Police said the family has not provided too much clarity on what Chaudhary did for a living. Meanwhile, they suspect that Chaudhary might have sneaked into the stadium and hung himself.

In another incident, the body of a 24-year-old man was found in a drain near Harola village in Sector 5 on Monday morning. The victim was identified as Saurav, a resident of Delhi, who worked as a daily wage earner. Police suspect that he fell into the drain in an inebriated condition.

“We can’t be absolutely sure as to when he fell in. Some passersby found the body in the morning and called the police helpline. Injection marks were found on his body. He must have taken some drugs and then fallen into the drain. The body has been sent for an autopsy,” Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

He said the man’s family has been informed and no case has been registered yet.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 19:04 IST