Body of missing 14-year-old boy found at a field with his throat slit in Ghaziabad

A 14-year-old boy was found with his throat slit at a sugarcane field in Muradnagar, nearly eight kilometers away from his house in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar on Friday morning, police said, adding that they were already searching for the boy since a complaint had been filed after he went missing on Thursday evening.

The victim’s grandfather Ran Saran said, “My grandson Priyanshu had a fight with boys from our locality while playing cricket on Thursday afternoon. Around 5pm, he left the house but never came back. After failing to find him, we approached police and an FIR under IPC Section 363 pertaining to punishment for kidnapping was filed.”

On Friday morning, however, the Class 8 student’s body was found in a field in Jalalabad village, police said, adding that they will add charges under IPC Section 302 (murder) to the ongoing investigation.

AK Maurya, superintendent of police (rural), said, “So far, we have no leads in the case. The boys with whom Priyanshu had a fight are very young and probably not involved. The victim was taken nearly 7-8km away from his locality, and his body was found in fields belonging to a farmer named Vir Singh. Prima facie it seems improbable that the young children took the victim so far away and murdered him.”

He added, “The boy’s throat was found slashed with some sharp object. His body also had several injury marks. We have sent the body for an autopsy. The footage from CCTV cameras near his house is also being scanned.”

Saran said, “The body bore several injury marks and it seems that he was brutally tortured before the murder. There were several injury marks that seemed like they were inflicted by a screw driver.”

“We have no rivalry with anyone and even the boys with whom Priyanshu had a fight are very young. We do not suspect them of such a brutality. It is highly probable that some adults are behind this killing,” he added.

Meanwhile, residents of Modi Nagar staged a protest outside the police station on Friday morning for their alleged laxity in finding the boy.

Police, on the other hand, said they are yet to trace the culprits, but have picked up several people for questioning.