Book co-authored by IUCCA professors wins state award

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 21:16 IST

Pune Gravitational Waves- A tool to watch and understand universe, co-authored by Ajit Kembhavi and Pushpa Khare has been awarded the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Puraskar for the year 2018 by Maharashtra Rajya Sahitya ani Sanskruti Mandal (state government body for culture and literature) under the category of ‘Science-Technology (including Computer and Internet)’ of the ‘adult’ section.

This award is given by government of Maharashtra under ‘Late Yashwantrao Chavan State Literature Award Scheme’. While Kembhavi is the former director of Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Khare is the former faculty, Physics department, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar and associate professor at IUCAA. The award will be presented to the duo on February 27 in Mumbai.

“The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO)-India gravitational wave detector will be located near Hingoli in Maharashtra. So we wrote a book on the subject in Marathi to acquaint people in our state with the important development. I am very glad to have received such fine recognition of our effort ,” said Kembhavi.

Khare said that this award was a surprise and is happy that the book is being appreciated.

Somak Raychaudhury, director of IUCAA, who is also the chair of the LIGO-India Scientific Management Board, said, “Not only is this book very well written, it is also authored by two experts eligible to write it. This book comes at a time when our nation is investing a lot of resources in this international mega-project LIGO India, to be set up in the heartland of Maharashtra. All Indians, young and old, should understand the significance of the science behind LIGO-India. Also, local industries and human resources need to be get involved. It is thus very important to be able to access this knowledge in the vernacular.”

In the year 2019, Jayant Narlikar founder director, IUCAA received the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Puraskar’ (for the year 2017) for his book ‘Ganit and Vidnyan – Yugayuganchi Jugalbandi’ (Mathematics and Science – A Symphony for the Ages).