Book those making false claims of lack of food, essential services: Mohali DC

Book those making false claims of lack of food, essential services: Mohali DC

Miscreants can be punished with a jail term and a fine under the Disaster Management Act

Apr 12, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In view of many false claims of ration or food not being available and a select few indulging in petty-politics claiming discrimination, where none is found to exist upon verification, it is decided that anyone who makes a false claim of the above said, later found to be baseless, shall be booked under the Disaster Management Act, said Mohali deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan.

“There is also no time for fake alarms and petty politics in a crisis”, he said, adding that formal orders have been issued in this context.

It is pertinent to mention that the Disaster Management Act entails that anyone who knowingly makes a false claim for obtaining relief, assistance, repair, reconstruction or other benefits consequent to disaster from any officer of the central government, state government, the national authority, the state authority or the district authority, shall, on conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, and will also be slapped with a fine.

Besides, whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to a disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine.

The deputy commissioner said all complaints regarding non-supply of food material shall be verified by the Sector Food Team, which in turn shall check and make a video for proof. The team is expected to armed with masks and gloves.

Thereafter, the Sector Food Team shall report the matter in writing to the SHO concerned to register a case under the Disaster Management Act.

However, he reiterated that “each call for help needs to be verified and where there is no ration or ration has dried up, immediate assistance must be given without delay or discrimination.”

