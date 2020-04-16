Booked for curfew violation: Man attempts suicide at police station in Bathinda

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:52 IST

A day after being booked for curfew violation at Bhagta Bhai Ka town, a man and his aides created ruckus at the local police station.

The man even attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison.

Accused Baljit Singh, of Surjitpura village, was booked for curfew violations on April 14. He was travelling in an Innova car and police had intercepted him.

He allegedly threatened a cop with transfer and falsely claimed to be the sarpanch of his village. He was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Wednesday, Baljit entered the police station with a bottle of pesticide with a motive to commit suicide. He snatched the rifle of a cop when a cop stopped him.

Other accused are his brothers Chamkaur Singh and Tarsem Singh, sons Sukhyad Singh and Dilawar Singh, a friend Baljit Singh and an unknown person.

They entered the police station and got into a scuffle with the cops. A suicide note was recovered from Tarsem’s pocket. Cops recovered two revolvers from Baljit and two weapon licences, one of which he had allegedly got using forged documents.

All accused have now been booked under Sections 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 188, 269 and 506 of the IPC and under the Disaster Management Act.