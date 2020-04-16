e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Booked for curfew violation: Man attempts suicide at police station in Bathinda

Booked for curfew violation: Man attempts suicide at police station in Bathinda

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A day after being booked for curfew violation at Bhagta Bhai Ka town, a man and his aides created ruckus at the local police station.

The man even attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison.

Accused Baljit Singh, of Surjitpura village, was booked for curfew violations on April 14. He was travelling in an Innova car and police had intercepted him.

He allegedly threatened a cop with transfer and falsely claimed to be the sarpanch of his village. He was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Wednesday, Baljit entered the police station with a bottle of pesticide with a motive to commit suicide. He snatched the rifle of a cop when a cop stopped him.

Other accused are his brothers Chamkaur Singh and Tarsem Singh, sons Sukhyad Singh and Dilawar Singh, a friend Baljit Singh and an unknown person.

They entered the police station and got into a scuffle with the cops. A suicide note was recovered from Tarsem’s pocket. Cops recovered two revolvers from Baljit and two weapon licences, one of which he had allegedly got using forged documents.

All accused have now been booked under Sections 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 188, 269 and 506 of the IPC and under the Disaster Management Act.

top news
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus kills more than 30,000 in US
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus kills more than 30,000 in US
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities