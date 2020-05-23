e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BOPEE told to call for domicile certificates at the time of counselling

BOPEE told to call for domicile certificates at the time of counselling

According to an advisory, the Board has been advised to modify its notification to provide for self-declaration of domiciliary status at the time of submission of online forms as per the new Domicile Rules.

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has advised the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) to call for domicile certificates only from the candidates shortlisted for the counselling and not insist upon their production from the candidates at the time of submission of online forms.

According to an advisory, the Board has been advised to modify its notification to provide for self-declaration of domiciliary status at the time of submission of online forms as per the new Domicile Rules while further stating that only shortlisted candidates may be asked to produce Domicile Certificate at the time of counselling. The advisory further goes on to advise the Board that only those candidates who produce Domicile Certificates during counselling should be selected.

This advisory has been issued to set at rest any apprehensions in the minds of the candidates regarding the issue.

The administration has also advised the BOPEE to explore the possibility of extending the last date of submitting application forms in the CET examination to June 15.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In