Bouncer shot dead in Chandigarh

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 01:02 IST

Two armed men on a bike opened fire after intercepting a car, leaving its occupant dead in Sector 38 late on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Surjit, who used to supply bouncers in the region and lived in Nayagaon. He was in his late 30s and married.

Surjit was coming from the Sector 38 West side when the assailants intercepted his white sedan at the Sector 38 light point. They fired at least seven bullets before speeding away. Surjit is reported to have suffered at least two bullet injuries.

Sourced said the attack was the result of an ongoing rivalry between two groups of bouncers in the region. They said Surjit’s name had cropped up when bouncer Amit Sharma, alias Meet, was shot dead in Panchkula’s Saketri area in May 2017.