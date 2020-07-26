e-paper
Boy, 16, dies in east Delhi after falling off terrace while flying kite

Boy, 16, dies in east Delhi after falling off terrace while flying kite

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was killed after he fell off the terrace of his home in east Delhi’s Dilshad Colony while flying a kite on Friday afternoon. He was a Class 11 student in a private school in Brij Vihar in Ghaziabad. The family does not suspect foul play, and no case has been registered in connection with his death.

A police officer privy to the incident said the police control room had received information that a boy had fallen off a four-storey building at F Block in Dilshad Colony. The injured boy was rushed to Swami Dayanand hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police spoke to the boy’s family members, who told them that he was flying a kite on the terrace of the building when he accidentally fell down.

The boy’s father, who works in a private company in Okhla, said his son was alone on the terrace at the time. “We do not suspect any foul play, as nobody else was on the terrace at that time,” the father said.

The boy is survived by his parents and grandfather, and was a single child.

According to the police, the terrace from where the boy fell down has a railing but its height is not more than two feet. “Prime facie, it appears that the boy lost balance after his body hit the railing while flying the kite. By the time he could be admitted to the hospital, the boy had died,” the officer mentioned above said.

His grandfather said that his grandson was a promising badminton player and had won many medals participating in district-level tournaments. “He had also represented the school in many inter-school sports events,” the grandfather said.

