15-year-old boy burnt to death in Andhra Pradesh; probe on

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Jun 16, 2023 08:03 PM IST

The police have picked up a person, who is believed to have had an affair with the victim’s sister.

A 15-year old boy was found charred to death under mysterious circumstances at Cherukupalli village in Bapatla district on Friday morning, police said. The incident is said to have occurred when the class 10 student had gone to attend tuition classes at 6 am.

The incident is said to have occurred when the victim had gone to attend tuition classes at 6 am. (Representative file image)
A senior district police official said they are still investigating whether the death was suicidal or murder. “That boy died of burns. We are registering a case. It is still not clear what exactly happened,” Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told PTI.

Meanwhile, the police have picked up a person, who is believed to have had an affair with the victim’s sister, and are interrogating him. The boy was found dead in a remote place where there was no CCTV surveillance, they said.

This is a developing story, more details will follow soon.

