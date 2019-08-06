Boy missing since Oct: case lands on crime branch table

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:23 IST

The crime branch team of Prayagraj police has been handed the responsibility to trace a missing eight-year-old boy and to reunite him with his family. The parents of the boy have been running from pillar to post since he went missing in October last year.

A relative of the boy had even tried to take advantage of the situation and had called the boy’s father, posing as the abductor and asked for ransom money for the boy’s return. Muthiganj police arrested the relative who confessed to have made the call but denied abducting the boy. The eight-year-old remains untraceable till date.

Goat trader Mohammad Mujeeb’s son, Adnan, went missing on the evening of October 11, 2018. Mujeeb, a resident of Hatia area under Muthiganj police station of the city, launched a search for the boy but he remained untraced. The family then approached the police and lodged a missing person’s complaint. Posters of the boy were put up at many places in the district but the boy could not be found despite the best efforts of the family and even the police.

Mujeeb said that his wife and other members of the family have still not lost hope of getting reuniting with Adnan. After running from pillar to post to trace the boy, Mujeeb is now hopeful that crime branch will surely reunite him with his son.

SP crime Ashutosh Mishra said crime branch will scan events after the boy went missing. Besides grilling relatives of the boy, the police will take the help of surveillance footage available in the area. No stone will be left unturned in tracing the boy, SP crime added.

