Boy shoots dead friend after quarrel over payment in Delhi

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by his friend of the same age following an argument over paying for a party that the two along with another friend had organised in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Monday night.

The teenager involved in the murder has been apprehended and a case of murder has been registered, deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

DCP Arya said the crime came to their notice after police received a call from the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital regarding admission of a teenager in an unconscious state with a gunshot injury on his chest.

The doctors declared him brought dead.

During the investigation, the DCP said, an eyewitness said the teenager and two others were partying when the two started quarrelling over paying for the party.

“Both of them were asking each other to pay. This led to an altercation during which the 17-year-old friend pulled out a gun and shot his friend in the chest,” said DCP Arya.

The police said the juvenile attacker fled after the crime but was apprehended later after being identified by the prime witness. The illegal pistol was recovered from him. Investigators are trying to find out how the minor boy procured the illegal weapon.

