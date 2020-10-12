Brace for heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs tomorrow: IMD

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:51 IST

Mumbai: The city and suburbs can expect heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday and heavy rain on Wednesday and Friday owing to intense rain-bearing weather systems over the east coast.

The weather bureau has issued alerts for localised flooding across isolated areas between Wednesday and Friday. This has also delayed the withdrawal of the season so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Thursday and the next three days for south Konkan and central Maharashtra. A yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) has been predicted for Wednesday when thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds can be expected while heavy rain has been predicted for Friday in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

IMD officials said Mumbai, Thane and Raigad could receive heavy rain spells between October 14 and 15. “Maharashtra is already witnessing an enhancement in rain activity with thundershowers over interior parts of the state. This is likely to enhance further with a deep depression located over the Andhra Pradesh (AP) coast moving land from the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a trough from the cyclonic circulation (weather system) associated with the depression over south-central parts of the country (AP, Rayalaseema and north interior Karnataka). These factors are likely to enhance rainfall for Maharashtra and the Konkan coast,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

According to IMD’s state-wide warning, the entire state is under a yellow-alert warning while an orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Solapur, Latur and Nanded districts. On Wednesday, warnings are in place for all south Konkan and south-central Maharashtra districts.

Meanwhile, no rain was recorded on Monday but air quality improved. The air quality index (AQI) dipped to 87 (satisfactory) on Monday. It was 90 (satisfactory) on Sunday, 121 (moderate) on Saturday, the worst since March this year. An AQI of 77 (satisfactory) has been predicted for Tuesday.