Brain-dead man’s organs give life to four at PGI

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:31 IST

A 26-year-old man Raj Kumar from Morinda in Rupnagar gave a new lease of life to two kidney patients after he was declared brain-dead at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday.

Following the family’s consent for organ donation, the transplant surgeons retrieved pancreas and kidneys from the donor, which on transplantation, gave a second chance at life to two terminally ill renal failure patients. Two others will get the gift of sight with the transplantation of the harvested corneas, thereby impacting four lives.

Pushpa Devi, mother of the deceased, said through organ donation, her son’s legacy will live on. She said she was proud of him as despite losing his own life, he saved the lives of others.

Professor Jagat Ram, director PGIMER, while paying homage to Kumar, said , "Our mission at the hospital is to honour the donor family’s decision of organ donation of their deceased dear one. Our hearts go out to donor families and we thank them for their gracious gift to others amid their own tragedy.

At the same time, we feel humbled by the trust reposed by the donor families in the institution for their brave decision.”

