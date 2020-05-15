e-paper
Brick-kiln worker rapes six-year-old girl in Ludhiana, held

The victim was rushed to the Samrala civil hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
When the mother of the girl reached the spot of crime, the accused fled leaving the girl unconscious.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A brick-kiln worker lured a six-and-a-half-year-old daughter of his co-worker on the pretext of candies and raped her at Katani Kalan village on Thursday evening.

When the mother of the girl reached the spot of crime, the accused fled leaving the girl unconscious. The victim was rushed to the Samrala civil hospital, where her condition is stated to be serious.

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar, 24, of Katani Kalan village, has been arrested and a case lodged against him on the statement of mother of the victim.

In her complaint, the woman stated, “I, along with my family, work at a brick-kiln and live in the kiln premises. On Thursday evening, my husband had gone out to buy grocery and I was preparing dinner for the family.”

“Meanwhile, my son told her that Sonu Kumar had taken his sister towards an isolated place. I, along with my son, started searching my daughter. When we went to the backside of the brick-kiln, we saw the accused raping my daughter. When I raised alarm, the accused tried to escape. However, the other workers nabbed the accused and informed the police. The girl, who was unconscious, was rushed to the hospital.”

ASI Sukhdev Singh, investigating the case, said the accused has been arrested and a case under sections of 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused at the Koomkalan police station.

The ASI added the accused was produced before a court on Friday and sent him to judicial custody.

