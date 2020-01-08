e-paper
Home / Cities / Brother, accomplice held for killing ration dealer in Dankaur

Brother, accomplice held for killing ration dealer in Dankaur

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Greater Noida: Two persons were arrested Wednesday for killing a ration dealer in Dankaur on December 31. The suspects were identified as Rishipal,30, and Harveer, 50, the victim’s elder brother. The two persons allegedly murdered Dharamveer, 40, to grab his property.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural) Gautam Budh Nagar, said the victim was not married. He used to work as a ration dealer in Mutaina village of Dankaur and lived with his elder brother Harveer. Police said Harveer believed that his brother will sell/transfer his property to someone else and he started making plans to grab the property.

Singh said on December 31, Dankaur police received a call from Harveer, informing them that three neighbours – Rohit, Amit and Veerpal – had murdered his younger brother over a personal enmity.

“A police team visited the spot and found the body in a hut on the victim’s farmland. Dharamveer had sustained a bullet injury to his head. Harveer told police that his family had a personal enmity with the three accused persons,” Singh said.

Police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and launched an investigation into the matter. Police questioned the three suspects but could not get any substantial information for their involvement in the crime. “The three suspects were not in the village when the murder took place. We started investigating the matter from other angles. We received information from our informers that Rishipal, who worked for Harveer in the fields, was last seen going with Dharamveer into the hut that night he was killed,” SP said.

The police detained Rishipal and questioned him. “Rishipal soon broke down and confessed to having shot Dharamveer dead. He revealed that Harveer had given him a countrymade gun and promised him ₹2 lakh on killing his brother,” he said.

The police then arrested Harveer. “Harveer revealed that he had personal enmity with three persons, the ones who were initially named in the FIR. The victim was also planning to sell his house. Harveer decided to kill his brother, and put the blame on the three suspects,” Singh said.

Police arrested both the suspects and recovered the countrymade gun from the farmland. “The two persons were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Akhilesh Pradhan, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said.

