e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Brutality against pregnant cow: Himachal DGP summons DIG, Bilaspur SP

Brutality against pregnant cow: Himachal DGP summons DIG, Bilaspur SP

The pregnant cow’s jaw was severely injured after being fed wheat dough stuffed with firecrackers .

cities Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu
Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu (HT File)
         

A day after police arrested a man for feeding wheat dough stuffed with firecrackers to a pregnant cow in Jhandutta area of Himachal Pradesh, director general of police Sanjay Kundu has summoned deputy inspector general of police central range Madhusudan Sharma and Bilaspur superintendent of police Dewakar Sharma to review the cruel act.

The pregnant cow’s jaw was severely injured after being fed the wheat dough, which wildlife officials say is a common practice among farmers to kill wild animals to protect their crops. The incident had led to widespread public outcry in the state.

The Jhandutta incident allegedly took place on May 26, but came to light on Saturday when the cow’s owner Gurdayal Singh uploaded a video of the injured bovine on social media.

Besides, Kundu will also review the social media post claiming that there were irregularities in purchase of ventilators in the state even as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has clarified numerous times setting aside the letter which he termed ‘anonymous’.

Thakur, who also holds the home portfolio, has ordered a police probe to trace the origin of the letter.

top news
At ‘non-election rally’ Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar
At ‘non-election rally’ Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Delhi must get its act together | HT Editorial
Delhi must get its act together | HT Editorial
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In