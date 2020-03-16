BSEH board exams: Class 12 students appear for English exam amid paper leak rumours

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:43 IST

The students of Class 12 enrolled under the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Monday appeared for their English exam amid paper leak rumours.

Many students and parents have reported to the board officials that the question paper of all sets have been circulated on social platforms mostly in WhatsApp groups.

The students claimed that the English paper with Code 2001 was circulated on social media an hour before the examination began.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said the question paper was released on time and a few people had spread rumours that the paper has been leaked.

“The question paper being circulated on social media with code 2001 was of previous year and the same can be seen on the board’s official website. This time we have a different exam code. No paper has been leaked. We had detected 347 cheating cases in today’s exam and seven supervisors have been relieved after they failed to perform their duty honestly,” he said.

On March 3, the Class 12 Hindi paper got out and was circulated on WhatsApp, followed by Class 10 social science, Hindi and English papers. On Wednesday, Class 12 Mathematics paper also got leaked and the board officials are finding it difficult to tackle the issue. However, this time all the papers were circulated on WhatsApp after the exam started.

Prasad said they do not have any strong technology to detect from which centre the papers are being out after the exam started.

“The teachers should understand their duty of conducting exams in a free and fair manner. We are planning to conduct next year board exams by installing CCTV cameras at the examination centres,” he added.

Prasad said they will write to the education department to initiate action against supervisors who abet cheating.