Home / Chandigarh / BSF jawan among four test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, state's corona count climbs to 898

BSF jawan among four test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, state’s corona count climbs to 898

At present, there are 375 active cases in HP, while 503 people have recovered; 11 people have migrated to other states and seven have succumbed to the infection

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:37 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Dharamshala: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, a bank employee and a seven-year-old child are among the four people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Sunday as the state’s coronavirus count inched closer to the 900-mark.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that the 54-year-old BSF personnel had travelled from Jammu on June 18.

The family of the Covid positive child travelled from Ranga Reddy district of Telangana up to Delhi by train and then in a car to Kangra. The child is asymptomatic.

A 36-year-old bank employee from Fatehpur subdivision tested positive. He is posted at Talwara in Punjab.

Apart from them, a 23-year-old man also tested positive.

Since the outbreak began, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 898 coronavirus cases. At present, there are 375 active cases, while 503 people have recovered. Eleven people have migrated to other states and seven have succumbed to the infection.

Kangra is the worst-hit district in the state with 255 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 238 cases, Una with 101 cases, Solan with 95 cases, Chamba with 51 cases, Bilaspur with 43 cases, Shimla with 39 cases, Sirmaur with 37 cases, Mandi with 27 cases, Kinnaur with seven cases; and Kullu with 5 cases.

Eleven of the 12 districts in Himachal are affected by Covid-19. Lahaul-Spiti is the only coronavirus-free district so far.

