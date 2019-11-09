BSNL customer care executive booked for sexually harassing female customer

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:45 IST

A BSNL employee and his two accomplices have been booked for harassing a female customer by repeatedly calling her after she contacted BSNL’s customer care.

The complainant said she had recently contacted BSNL customer care for some issue. Dharampal, who attended the call, then started harassing her over the phone. When she asked him to stop calling her, he started abusing her. Besides, her two accomplices also made harassing calls to her.

Police said she filed a complaint with BSNL, but they did not take any action against the employee.

Acting on her complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 3 police station.

Police officials privy to the matter said though three men called the woman, only Dharampal revealed his name. “We have the phone numbers of all accused, and will trace them soon,” they said.