BTech, MTech final exams as scheduled from September 22: Himachal Pradesh University

BTech, MTech final exams as scheduled from September 22: Himachal Pradesh University

Issues notification to counter fake report of cancellation being circulated on social media

chandigarh Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh University controller of examination JS Negi said students should rely only on information provided on the official website.
Himachal Pradesh University controller of examination JS Negi said students should rely only on information provided on the official website.(HT file photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh University on Wednesday clarified that the final exams of bachelor of technology (BTech) and master of technology (MTech) courses will be held as scheduled from September 22.

The university issued a notification in this regard to counter a fake report being circulated on social media that claimed the exams had been cancelled due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Controller of examination JS Negi said students should rely only on information provided on the official website. “The exams will be conducted as scheduled from September 22. There is no change.”

