Home / Chandigarh / Budget session: AAP to move resolution on stray cattle menace

Budget session: AAP to move resolution on stray cattle menace

A party delegation comprising Aman Arora, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Baljinder Kaur (all MLAs) submitted a memorandum to the Punjab vidhan sabha speaker Rana KP Singh in the regard

chandigarh Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:15 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In view of the growing menace of stray cattle in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will move a motion in the ensuing budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha to effectively deal with the problem.

A party delegation comprising Aman Arora, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Baljinder Kaur (all MLAs) submitted a memorandum to the Punjab vidhan sabha speaker Rana KP Singh in the regard. The AAP MLAs said the menace of stray cattle had assumed alarming proportions, blaming the successive Congress and SAD-BJP governments for the sorry state of affairs.

Arora further said through the resolution, the party would demand that the government should ensure that the indigenous cows and bulls were kept in ‘gaushalas’ while American/FS breed stray cattle be sent to slaughter houses so as to make sure that there was no loss of life and crops. Kultar Sandhwan and Baljinder Kaur made a fervent appeal to the people of Punjab to press their respective legislators to support the resolution, rising above the party lines so that there was no loss of life and property due to the menace of stray cattle.

