Builder fails to deliver homes to 23 people, booked under Mofa

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:56 IST

Pune police on Thursday booked a builder under Maharashtra Ownership Flat Act (Mofa) for allegedly cheating 23 investors of Rs 14.20 crore.

According to the police, the 23 investors paid an advance amount towards booking their flats in a residential apartment project by Kumar, from 2010 onwards. However, Kumar did not hold up his end of the deal.

Among the various cases of cheating registered, a complaint was lodged by a 67-year-old resident of Magarpatta.

According to the complaint, the victim had booked a flat on the fourteenth floor of Nirvan Hills Project in 2010 for Rs 1.09 crore. According to the agreement, the builder was expected to deliver possession of the flat in 2013 but failed to do so.

The total aggregate amount duped from the 23 people has been calculated at Rs 14.20 crore. Investigators said that the builder fell back on his promise and did not deliver possession of flats on time, failing which the case has been lodged. The amount taken from the investors was utilised for purposes other than construction.

A case has been registered by the police at Kothrud police station against the three under Sections 3,5,6,8 and 13 of the Mofa Act and Sections 406, 420,506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

