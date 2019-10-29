Bulandshahr violence: Kin of slain youth threaten to convert to Islam

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:30 IST

The family of Sumit Singh, who was allegedly killed by the cops during violence in Syana area of Bulandshahar in the aftermath of a cow slaughtering incident in a nearby village, have threatened to convert to Islam if their demands are not met.

The demands include CBI inquiry in the case, withdrawal of Sumit’s name from the FIR, compensation and job to a family member.

To note, inspector of Syana police station Subodh Kumar Singh was also killed in the incident.

“Nobody, including police, politicians, media and administration helped me in my battle for justice. So bury me adjacent to the temple of my son after my death instead of performing my last rites as per Hindu religion”, said Sumit’s dejected father Amarjeet, who sold his livestock and constructed the temple of his son Sumit Singh on his agricultural land on the outskirts of Chingrawathi village in Syana area. The temple, which has a statue of Sumit, was inaugurated by the family members on the occasion of Deepawali.

Amarjeet said, “I tried to contact BJP MP Bhola Singh and BJP MLA of Syana Devendra Lodhi many times to request that they should join the family to offer tributes to Sumit but they ignored the request”.

The facade of the temple reads ‘Gau Rakshak Veer Shaheed Ch Sumit Tala Dham’. On asking why Sumit was projected as a martyr, Amarjeet said that he laid down his life for the cause of cows and was shot dead by the cops, therefore “he is a martyr in my eyes.”

To recall, Sumit succumbed to bullet injuries during the violence which erupted in Chingrawthi village on December 3 last year after an incident of cow slaughtering in a neighbouring village Mahav the previous night. Villagers, activists and leaders of BJP and Hindu organisations jammed the road outside Chingrawthi police post, torched the outpost and many vehicles and pelted stones. In retaliatory firing Sumit sustained bullet injuries. He was also made one of the accused in the case.

The state government formed an SIT for investigation of the violence and 44 accused were sent to the jail, including Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, a few BJP and VHP leaders. Sumit was made an accused in the case after he was seen carrying stones in his hands in a video which went viral in social media.

Amarjeet and his family sat on dharna in protest, demanding CBI inquiry in the case, withdrawal of Sumit’s name from the case, compensation and job to a family member.

Amarjeet said that the district administration assured withdrawal of Sumit’s name from the FIR, compensation of Rs 50 lakh, job and pension to his parents. But their promises remained hollow and later when they met CM Yogi Adityanath he also assured them of accepting their demands after inquiry. “Almost 11 months have passed but no inquiry was conducted and we are still battling for justice,” he said.

“I am a small farmer with a land holding of 8 bigha. The family was happy as Sumit had cleared NDA exam and was suppose to join the Army in April this year. But, things changed overnight,” he said.

When asked how he thought of constructing a temple for his son, he said, “ It was done out of our love and affection for Sumit, like Mughal Emperor Shahjahan built Taj Mahal for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.”

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 17:30 IST