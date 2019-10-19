Bullet, stab wounds on Tiwari’s body show assailants’ brutality: Cops

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:01 IST

Slain Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s body bore one bullet injury, 15 cut and stab wound marks, revealed the post-mortem examination. These injuries showed the assailants’ brutality and reflected their hate for him, said police.

The two assailants used three weapons, including a country-made pistol, a knife and a pointed object to kill Tiwari, they said.

SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani said initially there was confusion whether Tiwari was shot or not, but the post-mortem report confirmed that he was shot once in the face and the bullet was found stuck below his chin. The bullet wound on the body was not clear initially due to multiple injuries in his face and neck, he said.

The injuries suggested that the assailants murdered Tiwari by shooting and attacking him multiple times with a knife and a sharp object, he added.

The probe suggested that the assailants first fired at Tiwari and then attacked him with a knife and sharp object when the bullet got stuck in the pistol. The pistol had already been recovered from Tiwari’s room on the first floor of his office-cum-residence in Khursheed Bagh locality where he was killed on Friday afternoon.

Naithani said the throat injury caused by knife killed Tiwari.

