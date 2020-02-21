Bureaucratic rejig ahead of Maharashtra budget

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:14 IST

In a significant bureaucratic rejig ahead of the Budget session of the state Legislature next week, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday cleared transfers of five senior IAS officers.

Additional chief secretary Nitin Kareer, who helmed the crucial urban development department (UDD) for the past five years, has been transferred to the equally important revenue department.

Additional chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastav of the revenue department will now head the forest department. Srivastav was in charge of the revenue department for five years.

The urban development department, which is the nodal authority for all town and urban planning policy decisions, will now be led by principal secretary IS Chahal, who was heading the irrigation department.

B Venugopal Reddy, who was the principal secretary of the state’s forest department, will now head the industries department.

Sanjay Khandare, IAS officer of the 1996 batch, has been posted as the secretary of the state’s food civil supplies and consumer protection department.

Khandare was working as the additional metropolitan commissioner with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).