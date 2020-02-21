e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Bureaucratic rejig ahead of Maharashtra budget

Bureaucratic rejig ahead of Maharashtra budget

cities Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

In a significant bureaucratic rejig ahead of the Budget session of the state Legislature next week, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday cleared transfers of five senior IAS officers.

Additional chief secretary Nitin Kareer, who helmed the crucial urban development department (UDD) for the past five years, has been transferred to the equally important revenue department.

Additional chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastav of the revenue department will now head the forest department. Srivastav was in charge of the revenue department for five years.

The urban development department, which is the nodal authority for all town and urban planning policy decisions, will now be led by principal secretary IS Chahal, who was heading the irrigation department.

B Venugopal Reddy, who was the principal secretary of the state’s forest department, will now head the industries department.

Sanjay Khandare, IAS officer of the 1996 batch, has been posted as the secretary of the state’s food civil supplies and consumer protection department.

Khandare was working as the additional metropolitan commissioner with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

top news
Trade to security: Five key pacts may be inked during Donald Trump visit
Trade to security: Five key pacts may be inked during Donald Trump visit
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
FATF retains Pakistan in ‘grey list’, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
Theatre commands may take 3 years: Army chief
Theatre commands may take 3 years: Army chief
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
India responds to China’s ‘sabotage’ barb over Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
Steven Spielberg’s daughter announces career as porn star
7 held for assaulting Dalit men in Rajasthan; Cong, BJP trade barbs
7 held for assaulting Dalit men in Rajasthan; Cong, BJP trade barbs
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President’s trip?
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President’s trip?
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities