Burglar lies injured for over two days after being ‘accidentally’ hit by guard and deserted by associate

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 22:12 IST

New Delhi:

Shot in his thigh by a private security guard for allegedly trying to break into an under-construction site in Narela, an alleged burglar lay unconscious in the bushes for nearly 60 hours before he was discovered and rushed to a hospital on Sunday evening, police said Monday.

The security guard has told investigators that he had fired in the air to scare burglars and he didn’t know that the bullet had hit anyone, said Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district).

The police have detained the security guard, the injured burglar and his associate who had managed to flee. They were being questioned to ascertain their roles in the incident and the circumstances of the event.

However, what the investigators found was the previous criminal involvement of the two suspected burglars. “The injured man, 22-year-old Amit, has previously been involved in two cases of theft. His associate, 28-year-old Ashu, was involved in four previous crimes that include robbery, theft and causing hurt,” DCP Sharma said.

The officer said the incident occurred around 11pm on Thursday when the burglars allegedly scaled the boundary walls of the under-construction site, allegedly to steal some iron rods. But they happened to alert 55-year-old Lal Bahadur, an armed private security guard hired by the private construction firm, DCP Sharma said.

“As the burglars tried to escape, the guard fired a round in the air to frighten them. He didn’t know then that the bullet had hit one of the burglars. So, he didn’t inform the police about the incident,” the DCP said.

But Amit had been hit in his thigh and he fell unconscious and lay in the bushes through rain and sun from Thursday night until Sunday evening when a passerby noticed him. “Ashu belongs to the same Tikri village as Amit, but he didn’t care to alert his injured associate’s family or call for any help,” said the DCP.

When the police got to know of Amit’s injury, they spoke to him to know the sequence of events.