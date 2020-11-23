e-paper
Burglars decamp with ₹30,000 cash, gadgets from web designer's office in Ludhiana

Burglars decamp with ₹30,000 cash, gadgets from web designer’s office in Ludhiana

Crime caught on CCTV camera; complainant claims a camera worth Rs 2.5 lakh, an Apple iPad worth Rs 1.75 lakh, Rs 35,000 in cash and a mobile phone were missing.

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Burglars targeted the office of a web designer in the C-Block of Rajguru Nagar in the wee hours of Monday and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs.

The CCTV camera of the office captured three men breaking in around 2.15am and leaving after 20 minutes.

Hemant Kumar, 32, of Haibowal, complained to the police that he ran his office from a house at Rajguru Nagar. On Sunday night, he left work around 9pm after locking the premises. When he returned on Monday morning, he was shocked to find the locks broken and his office ransacked.

He claimed that a camera worth Rs 2.5 lakh, an Apple iPad worth Rs 1.75 lakh, Rs 35,000 in cash and a mobile phone were missing.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, Sarabha Nagar, police station, said they had registered a case on Kumar’s complaint, and identified one of the accused through the CCTV footage. A manhunt had been launched for his arrest, she added.

