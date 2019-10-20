Burglars steal jewellery worth ₹3 lakh from house in Sushant Lok-1

cities

Gurugram: Unidentified thieves allegedly broke into a house in Sushant Lok-1 and decamped with jewellery worth around ₹3 lakh on Friday afternoon, the police said, adding that the burglars targeted the house when the occupants were away. A case was registered at Sushant Lok police station on Sunday.

According to the police, the victims had shifted to the house around 15 days ago. The incident took place when the male occupant was in Ahmedabad, while his wife, the complainant, had gone out for work.

“I work at a private company in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Around 6.30pm when I returned home after picking up my kid from his school, the main door was open. All the three rooms were ransacked and the lock of an almirah was broken. I got scared and called my neighbours and husband who returned from Ahmedabad that night only,” the complainant said in the first information report (FIR).

According to the FIR, gold and diamond jewellery, including four diamond rings, a gold chain, and some gold earrings, worth around ₹3 lakh were stolen from the house. The police sent a finger print expert to the spot after receiving the complaint.

Narpal Singh Chauhan, assistant sub-inspector, Sushant Lok police station, said, “We are checking the CCTV footage in which a Maruti Suzuki Esteem car can be seen near the house. The suspects are yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the unidentified persons under sections 380 (theft in building) and 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

