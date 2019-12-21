e-paper
Burglars strike at NRI's residence in Ludhiana

Burglars strike at NRI’s residence in Ludhiana

Biraj said he had been living in Canada with his family for past 46 years and visited India with his wife in April

cities Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
 Burglars struck at the residence of a non-resident Indian (NRI) in Detwal village of Mullanpur Dakha and decamped with jewellery and cash worth ₹2.2 lakh. 

Police registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified persons on the basis of the complaint lodged by Biraj Singh, 75, on Friday, who flew to India after learning about the theft.

Biraj said he had been living in Canada with his family for past 46 years and visited India with his wife in April. “We went back to Canada on May 17 and had left some gold jewellery, £125 (approx ₹11,500), $350 (approx ₹24,900) and ₹12,000 at our residence,” he added. 

“On December 14, my driver Gurpreet Singh informed me about the theft. On coming back, I found the lock of cupboards broken and jewellery and cash missing. The total value of the stolen articles is ₹2.2 lakh,” he told the police.  

The FIR has been registered under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of IPC at the Dakha police station. 

ASI Avtar Singh said investigation was underway. “We are checking the footage of CCTV cameras and trying to get clues from people living nearby to trace the accused,” he added.

cities