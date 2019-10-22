Businessman opens fire after tiff with son, arrested

cities

A 55-year-old man, a resident of The Magnolias in DLF-5, was arrested for firing a gunshot in his apartment on Sunday afternoon and not depositing a licenced pistol in his possession to the nearest police station, before the start of assembly election as per the directions of the Election Commission, said the police on Monday.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that the suspect, a textile businessman, had allegedly tried to commit suicide after a tiff with his son. Following the incident, he locked himself in a room and allegedly fired one bullet towards the ceiling to threaten his family members. “His son informed the police control room(PCR), following which a team from Sushant Lok was sent to the spot. The man was arrested and a licenced .32-bore pistol was recovered from his possession,” he said.

However, the suspect said that the bullet got misfired from his licenced pistol when he was alone in his room and that it was an accident. “Why would I try to commit suicide? If I did, why didn’t the police add any such charge against me in the FIR,” he said.

The police said he was produced before the district and sessions court on Monday and granted bail.

In the FIR, the complainant stated, “My father is not well and was fast asleep in his room and the room was locked. On consistent knocking, he did not open the room. We heard a sound similar to gunshot and out of panic, we made a complaint to the Police Control Room -100. After the police came and in the meantime – my father was also awake up by then and confirmed that he could not hear the knocking on the door because of the TV. I am really sorry for the inconvenience caused [sic].”

Goel said the son had informed the police that his father was not opening the door despite repeated attempts. Later he heard a gunshot, following which he informed the police. “This was completely an accident. My servants also heard the gunshot but I was not sure if it was from our apartment,” said the son.

Goel said they had directed the residents to deposit all their licenced weapons before the assembly elections. There are nearly 6,130 arm licences issued in the district out of which 230 were not deposited.

A case under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety) 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of arms act was registered at the Sushant Lok police station on Sunday.

