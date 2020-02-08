e-paper
Home / Cities / ‘Buyer’ takes bike for test drive at Kamothe, flees

‘Buyer’ takes bike for test drive at Kamothe, flees

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:12 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
A salesman was taken for a ride when a prospective ‘buyer’ rode away with a two-wheeler from the bike showroom on the pretext of taking the vehicle for a test drive in Kamothe on Tuesday. The Kamothe police are on the lookout for the bike thief.

The incident took place at Wheel Deal, a second-hand vehicles dealership showroom at Sector 7, Kamothe. Sales executive Daawar Shaikh, 22, was alone at the store around 6 pm, when a man walked into the showroom.

Man was well dresed and enquired about a Yamaha FZ bike.

When Shaikh showed him the bike, Feigning an interest and pretending to have made up his mind about purchasing that bike, the accused told him he would like to see if the bike is in working condition.

“The executive rode the bike and then the man asked for a test ride. Soon after getting on the bike, he rode for a few metres and then sped away towards Mansarovar railway station,” said an officer from the Kamothe police station.

A case was registered at Kamothe police station on Thursday under sections of 406 and 420 of the IPC.

Police said they are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused. No arrest has been made.

