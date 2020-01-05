CAA is to give citizenship, not take it away: UP ministers

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:04 IST

Agra/Mathura Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and energy minister Sri Kant Sharma attacked opposition parties for ‘false propaganda’ over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and sought to dispel misgivings and doubts among people. They said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following the assurances Mahatma Gandhi gave to the minorities and criticised opposition parties for offering sops to those involved in riots.

Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma who addressed a gathering in Agra on Sunday, condemned the anti-CAA violence and said while a few people were involved in spreading rumours, the minorities were assured that nothing wrong would be done. He alleged that opposition parties lost their cool because of rising popularity of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath and organised these riots.

“Many elected representatives also used inappropriate words. They are offering legal aid to the rioters and assuring pension to those disrupting law and order. However, they cannot succeed as Hindus and Muslims both have understood the plot. This nation is of all communities,” he said.

“At the time of partition, there was violence and temples and churches were burnt. Mahatma Gandhi assured religious minorities facing hardship in nearby countries that they would be treated well in India and this is what prime minister Narendra Modi is doing,” he said.

‘The nation was peaceful as prime minister went on fulfilling promises, including that of Ram Mandir and this made the opposition uneasy. Our government is working for all communities whom we assure that CAA is not to snatch anyone’s citizenship but to give it,’’ said deputy chief minister.

In Mathura, energy minister Sri Kant Sharma held ‘chaupal’ in villages of Goverdhan and spoke to clarify doubts about CAA. He blamed SP, BSP and Congress for misleading the masses on CAA.

‘The Azadi gang of opposition parties is totally exposed and Muslims have refused to fall in their trap. The state government is committed to maintaining law and order and would strictly deal with those causing damage to public property,” said Sri Kant Sharma.

Caption ::: Deputy Chief Minister addressing gathering in Agra on issue of CAA on Sunday.