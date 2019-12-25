CAA should be implemented: Naik

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:08 IST

Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik on Tuesday said the state governments should implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since it had been passed by both the houses of Parliament, to which the President had given his approval.

Addressing a press conference, Naik said in a democracy political parties and social organizations had the right to express their views, but there was no place for violence. He expressed anguish over violence in UP and other states over CAA.

Replying to a question, Naik said Shiv Sena betrayed the BJP after declaration of the assembly election results in Maharashtra. The claim of the opposition parties that BJP lost in Maharashtra assembly election was not true. “The BJP contested assembly elections in alliance with Shiv Sena and the alliance secured majority. But Shiv Sena deceived the BJP to form a government with rival political parties,” he said.

Naik, who was governor of UP from July 2014 to July 2019, said he joined active politics after stepping down from the post by taking the membership of the BJP in his native city Mumbai.

Reacting to the defeat of the BJP in Jharkhand, Naik said there was ups and down for political parties in elections. “Though BJP lost power in Jharkhand, there is no decline in its strength,” he said.

Replying to another question, Naik said he did not favour indiscipline by the lawmakers on the floor of the assembly. “It sends a bad message to the people. When I addressed the joint session of both the houses, the lawmakers of the opposition parties created ruckus in the house,” he said.

Recalling his days in Raj Bhawan, Naik said he opened the door of Raj Bhawan for the common people and said during his tenure he met 30,589 visitors. “The statue of Swami Vivekanand was installed on its premises. I had cordial relation with former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Several measures were taken to improve the quality of education in the universities,” he said.

He said the book penned by him ‘Charaiveti-Charaiveti’ had been translated into 11 languages and soon it will be translated in Kashmiri, Nepali and Tamil as well.