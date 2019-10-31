e-paper
Cable operator shot at in Kalyan, no arrest yet

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2019 00:55 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A 39-year-old cable TV operator from Kalyan was injured when two men opened fire at him at Waldhuni on Tuesday.

The bullets hit his leg and arms. He is being treated in a hospital.

Guddu Munawar Majid was travelling in an autorickshaw with his friend. They were going towards Ulhasnagar. Around 10.30pm, two men on a bike rode parallel to the auto and fired two rounds at Majid at point-blank range and fled away.

Majid was taken to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Majid has a cable TV business in Bazarpeth in Kalyan town.

“Majid has been admitted to a hospital. He is clueless about the accused. We are checking the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) footages to get clues into the case,” said PR Londhe, senior police inspector, Mahatma Phule police station.

“The victim could not identify the assailants as it was dark. We have learnt that Majid has several family disputes which we are probing. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Arms Act,” added Londhe.

