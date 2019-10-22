Call records show Elgar accused kept in touch: Ujjwala Pawar

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:25 IST

PUNE: The activists and lawyers accused in the Elgar Parishad case were in touch with each other for at least a year before they were arrested, according to the call records presented in the court by Ujjwala Pawar, district government pleader (DGP) of Pune.

The Elgar accused include Surendra Gadling, Vara Vara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut, Arun Ferriera and Vernon Gonsalves. The additional names used by DGP Pawar included Anand Teltumbde and Gaurav Navlakha. The call records are from a year before their arrest, according to Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police, the investigating officer in the case.

DGP Pawar was speaking against the bail arguments presented by the lawyers of the accused activists in the court of Additional Sessions Judge S Navandar on Tuesday. Tuesday was the third day of argument presented by DGP Pawar.

She also presented an alleged letter communication between Vara Vara Rao and Surendra Gadling that shows disbursal and mobilisation of funds allegedly by the Communist Party of India (Maoist) (CPI(M)).

DGP Pawar cited a letter from 2017 allegedly written by Rao to Gadling expressing the CPI(M) central committee’s upset reaction to the conviction of professor GN Saibaba. Gadling was the lawyer representing Saibaba in the court.

“He has represented various members of the banned organisation CPI(M) in court,” said DGP Pawar.

In the letter, Rao also allegedly asked Gadling about the delay in transfer of funds meant for party members in Bastar, Chhattisgarh and Gadchiroli (Maharashtra). In an alleged response to Rao, Gadling blamed demonetisation for the delay in transfer of funds.

“Gadling used to transfer funds to underground members of CPI(M),” said DGP Pawar before reading a part of the letter written in Hindi which directly translates into, “I’m in touch with senior cc members in Bastar. The Bastar attack has given a proof of our power to the nation”.

The locations for the attacks mentioned in the letter were provided allegedly by Rao. “VV Rao provided information about which areas in Bastar had less police presence,” said DGP Pawar.

DGP Pawar as well as the arrested activists’ lawyers had presented the same arguments to the previous two judges who heard their bail arguments. Pawar will continue her argument on Wednesday as well.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 19:25 IST