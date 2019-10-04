Candidates file nomination, some upset

cities

In twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli, prominent leaders from different political parties took out rallies to file nomination for the Assembly polls.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting MLA Ravindra Chavan filed his nomination on Thursday to the returning officer Jayram Pawar at the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) divisional office in Dombivli.

The massive rally in the city affected traffic movement on the main roads.

Chavan was accompanied by Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan MP), Mayor Vinita Rane and Sena’s Dombivli city president Rajesh More. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Raju Patil filed his nomination at Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli MIDC.

“If I get elected, I will definitely work for the 27 villages which are languishing due to lack of basic amenities,” said Patil.

In Kalyan (East), sitting MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, an Independent who supports BJP, also filed his nomination.

Gaikwad took out a massive rally on Pune Link road.

He filed his nomination at D ward office of KDMC.

Gaikwad is popular among people in Kalyan (East). He won elections in 2009 even when Shiv Sena-BJP and Nationalist Congress party (NCP) and Congress were in alliance and also when the parties contested elections solo in the 2014 Assembly polls. Both the elections, Gaikwad won the Kalyan (East) Assembly against the Shiv Sena’s candidate with a majority.

Meanwhile, confusion over the Shiv Sena candidate for Kalyan Rural seat continued on Thursday. There were talks about Sena leader Ramesh Mhatre being chosen as the candidate for the seat although on October 1, sitting MLA Subhash Bhoir filed his nomination.

“I don’t know about any other candidate but I am sure I am the one who has got the AB form from the party and have filed the nomination as the party’s candidate,” said Bhoir.

Sajitha Nair, candidate of Alert Citizens Forum (Jagruk Nagrik), also filed her nomination at Mumbai university sub-centre.

The state will go to polls on October 21.

